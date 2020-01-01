CudaText

Cross-platform code editor

CudaText is a cross-platform text editor, written in Object Pascal. It is open source project and can be used free of charge, even for business. It starts quite fast: ~0.3 sec with ~30 plugins, on Linux on CPU Intel Core i3 3GHz. It is extensible by Python add-ons: plugins, linters, code tree parsers, external tools. Syntax parser is feature-rich, from EControl engine.

Features

Features for HTML/CSS coding

Features implemented as plugins

Details


