CudaText is a cross-platform text editor, written in Object Pascal. It is open source project and can be used free of charge, even for business. It starts quite fast: ~0.3 sec with ~30 plugins, on Linux on CPU Intel Core i3 3GHz. It is extensible by Python add-ons: plugins, linters, code tree parsers, external tools. Syntax parser is feature-rich, from EControl engine.
Features
- Syntax highlight for lot of languages (300+ lexers).
- Code tree: structure of functions/classes/etc, if lexer allows it.
- Code folding.
- Multi-carets and multi-selections.
- Find/Replace with regular expressions.
- Configs in JSON format. Including lexer-specific configs.
- Tabbed UI.
- Split view to primary/secondary. Split window to 2/3/4/6 groups of tabs.
- Command palette, with fuzzy matching.
- Minimap. Micromap.
- Show unprinted whitespace.
- Support for many encodings.
- Customizable hotkeys.
- Binary/Hex viewer for files of unlimited size (can show 10 Gb logs).
- Correctly saves binary files.
Features for HTML/CSS coding
- Smart auto-completion for HTML, CSS.
- HTML tags completion with Tab-key (Snippets plugin).
- HTML color codes (#rgb, #rrggbb) underline.
- Show pictures inside editor area (jpeg/png/gif/bmp/ico).
- Show tooltip when mouse moves over picture tag, entity, color value.
Features implemented as plugins
- Addons manager
- Find in files
- Snippets
- LSP protocol support
- External tools
- Project manager
- Session manager
- Macro manager
- Spell checker
- FTP panel
- Highlight all occurrences
- Color picker
- Insert date/time
- Linters support (CudaLint)
- Formatters for HTML/CSS/JS/XML/... (CudaFormatter)
- Creating backup files
- Menu configurator
- and more...
Details
- Frequently asked question is "What advantages over Sublime does it have?" Wiki answers it. Wiki contains almost complete documentation for program.
- SourceForge "Project of the month" and interview with the author.
- Detailed user review. And another user review.
- Disclaimer: word "cuda" is taken from Serbian language, it means "miracles".