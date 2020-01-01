Features

Syntax highlight for lot of languages (300+ lexers).

Code tree: structure of functions/classes/etc, if lexer allows it.

Code folding.

Multi-carets and multi-selections.

Find/Replace with regular expressions.

Configs in JSON format. Including lexer-specific configs.

Tabbed UI.

Split view to primary/secondary. Split window to 2/3/4/6 groups of tabs.

Command palette, with fuzzy matching.

Minimap. Micromap.

Show unprinted whitespace.

Support for many encodings.

Customizable hotkeys.

Binary/Hex viewer for files of unlimited size (can show 10 Gb logs).

Correctly saves binary files.

Features for HTML/CSS coding

Smart auto-completion for HTML, CSS.

HTML tags completion with Tab-key (Snippets plugin).

HTML color codes (#rgb, #rrggbb) underline.

Show pictures inside editor area (jpeg/png/gif/bmp/ico).

Show tooltip when mouse moves over picture tag, entity, color value.

Features implemented as plugins

Addons manager

Find in files

Snippets

LSP protocol support

External tools

Project manager

Session manager

Macro manager

Spell checker

FTP panel

Highlight all occurrences

Color picker

Insert date/time

Linters support (CudaLint)

Formatters for HTML/CSS/JS/XML/... (CudaFormatter)

Creating backup files

Menu configurator

and more...

Details

Frequently asked question is "What advantages over Sublime does it have?" Wiki answers it. Wiki contains almost complete documentation for program.

SourceForge "Project of the month" and interview with the author.

Detailed user review. And another user review.

Disclaimer: word "cuda" is taken from Serbian language, it means "miracles".

CudaText is a cross-platform text editor, written in Object Pascal. It is open source project and can be used free of charge, even for business. It starts quite fast: ~0.3 sec with ~30 plugins, on Linux on CPU Intel Core i3 3GHz. It is extensible by Python add-ons: plugins, linters, code tree parsers, external tools. Syntax parser is feature-rich, from EControl engine.